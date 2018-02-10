DOT looking into traffic light problems in the city

NEW YORK — New York City’s Department of Transportation is looking into several reports of traffic light problems in the city Saturday.

Drivers are advised to travel with caution after many noticed lights were not operating correctly. Some traffic lights were flashing red — others flashing yellow.

DOT said they are aware of the situation and crews are working to address the problem. The department is asking anyone who comes across a flashing red signal to come to a complete stop and proceed when safe and to always give pedestrians the right of way.