Beloved Brooklyn bar set to close

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A community is rallying to save a Bar Sepia a local watering hole they say is an integral part of Prospect Heights.

The bar, located at 234 Underhill Avenue, has been the toast of Prospect Heights for the past 14 years. But now the beloved gathering spot has an expiration date of February 28th. The building is in contract to be sold and the lease for this establishment has not been renewed.

Owner Delissa Reynolds says she put her heart and soul into renovating the space.

"It was a disaster, there was so much water damage. But we knew it was beautiful," she said.

"She put in the groundwork, the sweat and she deserves it, she's an amazing woman and it's an amazing business," Owen Collins, who lives in the neighborhood, told PIX11.

Patrons are rallying behind Reynolds. They started a go fund me page to raise money in hopes she can buy the building and keep this cornerstone of the community intact.

Public advocate Letita James is lending her voice to the rallying cry to save Bar Sepia.

"How can you displace a business that received a top 50 small business award? How can you displace something that is more than just a bar? This is an institution, it's a family," James said.

Reynolds says she will do whatever she can to keep Bar Sepia open and has been inspired by the outpouring of support.

"I'm overwhelmed by the Tsunami of love right now."