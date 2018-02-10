2 teens injured after gunman fires shots in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are looking for the person wanted for a double shooting in the Bronx early Monday.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. when a man discharged a firearm and struck two teens along Ryer Avenue and Field Place in Fordham Heights.

A 19-year-old male was shot twice in the abdomen and a 17-year-old male was shot once in the leg, police said.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The alleged gunman is described to be in his late teens to early 20s and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).