2 killed in Southern State Parkway crash on Long Island

BAY SHORE, L.I. — Two men were killed in a fatal car crash on the Southern State Parkway early Saturday.

Police are investigating the one-car collision that occurred around 1:23 a.m. on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore.

Investigation revealed the collision occurred when a two-door, 1995 Acura left the roadway and struck several trees in the center media, police said.

The driver, 21-year-old Aliem Davis, and his passenger, 22-year-old Elliot Rodriguez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

NYS police is asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call (631) 756-3300.