Wrong-way crash injures 7 in Westchester County

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — Seven people were injured after a wrong-way driver hit an oncoming car in Westchester County early Friday.

The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. when a car was traveling south on a northbound lane of the Bronx River Parkway and Sprain Brook Parkway.

As it was driving down the highway, it struck an oncoming car with six people in it, police said.

Seven people, including the driver of the wrong-way car, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Charges are pending against the male driver, whose car has a TLC license plate, police said.

The road is closed on the northbound Bronx River Parkway before the Sprain Brook Parkway exit — all three lanes of the highway are blocked.

