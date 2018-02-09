Woman raped by 2 men during party in Chelsea apartment: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Two men are being sought by police Friday after a woman says she was raped while attending a party at the Fulton Houses.

The victim, 24, told police she was at a party at in an apartment in the housing development on West 17th Street in Chelsea Saturday when she was assaulted around 4:30 a.m.

After meeting and talking to two men, the woman said she went to the bathroom.

One of the men followed her inside and raped her, then after he left, the second man entered and also raped her, the woman said.

EMS responded and transported the woman to the hospital.

One of the men sought is described as having facial hair, and last seen wearing a black three-quarter jacket and red sweater.

The second man wore a red jacket, with a gold metallic color hoody.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).