RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a Queens home Thursday night.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on the second floor of a two-story residential building along 102 Street in Richmond Hill.

Ines Parra, 48, was found unconscious and unresponsive on the second floor of the residence.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the fire is not deemed suspicious, and it possible a hot plate started the blaze.