Third child in New York City dies of flu-related illness

NEW YORK — A third pediatric death in New York City has been confirmed by the NYC Health Department, officials said Friday.

The details of the child’s death and identity have not been released.

Health Officials released the following statement:

“The tragic death of a child due to the flu is a reminder of the devastating effects this illness can have on people of all ages. The influenza season is far from over, and it is not too late to get the flu shot. We urge parents to protect themselves and their families by getting this potentially life-saving vaccine today. In addition to health care settings, flu vaccines are also available at pharmacies for children as young as two years old. People with a compromised immune system, children, pregnant women and those aged 65 and older who develop influenza-like symptoms should seek medical care as early as possible. For more information about where to get vaccinated, New Yorkers can call 311, visit nyc.gov/flu, or text “flu” to 877877.”

So far in 2018, two other children suffered flu-related deaths.

One of the victims was an 8-year-old girl, identified as Amely Baez from Queens by police sources on Tuesday. Another pediatric patient also suffered a flu-related death, but health officials have not released any information.

They were the first pediatrics deaths of the season in New York City.

Baez was diagnosed with the flu and was being treated for the virus, police said. Her parents tried to perform CPR and called 911 Monday, but she did not survive. The city’s medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Children are especially at risk during flu season. More than 60 children suffered flu-related deaths this season, federal health officials said.

There were 106 flu-related pediatric deaths nationally in the 2016-17 influenza season. Six pediatric patients suffered flu-related deaths last season.

