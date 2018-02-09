Romantic destinations you can get to with just one tank of gas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't need to spend a fortune or go too far to spend time with your Valentine.

Travel Director at Travel + Leisure Magazine Jacqui Gifford shares the hot spots you can visit on one tank of gas:

Philadelphia

The city is riding high from the Super Bowl, and it’s only 99 miles south!

Beyond being an amazing sports town, there’s so much to do there, from food to culture.

You can visit icons like the Barnes Foundation and the Rodin Museum, as well as the new Museum of the American Revolution, which opened about a year ago close to Independence Hall. There are tons of interactive displays that walk you through the war, interesting artifacts, like 16-foot muskets, and the main attraction, George Washington’s tents at Valley Forge.

Food here is incredible: Michael Solomonov is a hometown hero and the father of Israeli-American cuisine; you can try his mainstay, Zahav. Of course, Steven Starr has tons of restaurants: his latest is appropriately called the Love — serving upscale American food, including seared scallops and truffle gnudi.

William Mulherin’s and Sons is a seasonal Italian restaurant serving amazing pizzas, with four rooms upstairs in Fishtown. It’s a super hip and charming neighborhood.

Saratoga Springs

century, when people would come up to visit the hot springs. It’s having something revival. In 1877, the beautiful Adelphi Hotel was built. The entire place was just renovated, and the rooms are sleek and sophisticated with hardwood floors and custom furnishings. Has nods to the Victorian era, but feels very contemporary.

Downtown is thriving, great place for dinner called Max London’s, which serves great new American cuisine.

You can visit the historic Roosevelt Baths and Spa, which has 42 treatment rooms and mineral baths.

The Tang Museum is a small art gallery associated with Skidmore College, on the campus, has great exhibitions of contemporary art.

Tons of great hiking in the Adirondack Mountains.

Hudson Valley

The region stretches along the Hudson River from Westchester County to Albany. Extends 150 miles above the tip of Manhattan, with 10 counties.

The town of Hudson, just three hours away, is the anchor. It is home to tons of cool shops, restaurants, and hotels, like the new 27-roomRivertown Lodge, set in a converted Art Deco movie theater. It feels like something you’d see in Williamsburg

In Ghent, Colombia County, there’s the Bartlett House Bakery, set in a historic landmark. Make all their own breads and muffins in house (try the pear rosewater muffin), and use produce and meats from the area’s local farmers.

Other big sites: You can tour the Culinary Institute of America in Duchess County, and Dia: Beacon, a fabulous contemporary art museum set in an old, 300,000 square foot Nabisco factory.

Stowe, Vermont