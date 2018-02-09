Off-duty corrections officer arrested after shooting at car tire

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — An off-duty corrections officer was arrested Thursday after he shot at a car tire during an argument in the Bronx, police said.

Steve Thomas, 53, was taken into custody shortly after 6:30 p.m. when he got into a parking dispute with another driver in Williamsbridge, authorities said.

According to police, Thomas fired his service weapon into the other driver’s tire.

Thomas faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.