Their Olympic dreams could come true for three Nigerian-American woman go for Gold at the PyeongChang games.

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga are making history as the first ever African bobsled team to qualify for the Olympics.

They’ll also be the first Nigerian athletes to compete at a Winter Olympics, which kicked off Friday.

PIX11’s resident Nigerian, Ojinika Obiekwe, met up with the ladies and was up to her usual tricks.