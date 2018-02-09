Meet the Bronx teacher who won the Grammy’s music educator award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Melissa Salguero is back in the classroom after winning a Grammy for her work as a music teacher in the Bronx.

She won the music educator award at the the 60th Annual Grammy Awards for her work at Public School 48 Joseph R. Drake Elementary School in Hunts Point.

Salguero drives two hours just to get to work, and plays every instrument in the classroom.

“I have to, because in order for my kids to be successful, and in order for me to teach them the best that I can, I have to learn how to play and how to be able to play well.”

Salguero attended the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, and says she wasn't shy when it came to meeting her idols.

“I was like, 'pinch me, what’s happening?'”