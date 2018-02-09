Man sought in violent Lower East Side robbery

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for the man who violently robbed a man in Manhattan early Monday.

The incident occurred around Suffolk Street and Broome Street in the Lower East Side shortly after 2 a.m. when a 37-year-old man walking home was approached by another man.

According to police, the unidentified man yelled racial slurs at the victim and punched him in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and was slashed on his right arm and leg with a sharp object, police said.

The robber took the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the scene on foot. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).