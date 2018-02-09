Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police search for shooter

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the death of a man after he was shot in Brooklyn early Friday.

Officers arrived to 220 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights and found 26-year-old Thierno Barry with gunshots to his face and torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Barry may have been targeted — the suspected shooter walked up to Barry and opened fire.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).