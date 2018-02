GLEN OAKS, Queens — A man was found dead after a fire ripped through a Queens home Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. at 28-44 262 Street.

After extinguishing the fire, the FDNY discovered an unidentified male on the second floor of the home.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is pending family notification.

It is not known what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.