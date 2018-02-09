How Monica’s bringing the heat this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deborah Rodriguez says dozens of families are cold inside her building on 162 Street in the Bronx.

“They don’t really tell us why there’s no heat. It’s been months with no explanation,” Rodriguez said.

She says her grandson, 4-year-old Eliseo Rodriguez, is cold at night. PIX11 News spoke to Rodriguez’s super and he promised to finish the work.

A spokesperson for the Housing Preservation and Development tells PIX11 news, they are checking in the problem.

Councilmember Ritchie Torres from the Bronx says it’s outrageous. “You are entitled to the same standard of living as any New Yorker in the city. I’m happy she reached out to Monica. It shows that tenants are their best advocates,” said Torres.

Rodriguez’s super started doing repairs.

Millie Beniquez is nine months pregnant, expecting a baby boy. Beniquez says for three months, she hasn’t had heat, hot water, or gas.

“The landlord isn’t taking my calls. I call 311 and it’s a run around,” Beniquez said.

A spokesperson for Human Resources Administration says, “The safety of our clients is a priority for HRA. We are taking immediate action on this case and are contacting the client and the landlord to address this situation.”

Housing Preservation and Development, the Department of Buildings, and National Grid spring into action.

Beniquez and her building now have heat. Beniquez has a beautiful healthy baby boy.

