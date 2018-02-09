Happy National Pizza Day! Here are three of the best NYC pizzerias to grab a slice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Friday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and what better place to celebrate than right here in the pizza capital of the world, New York City.

PIX11 News followed around one of New York’s cheesiest tour guides, Scott Wiener of Scott’s Pizza Tours, to find the best local spots to grab a slice in the East Village.

Motorino Pizzeria

349 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003

“Motorino is a wood-fired, neo-Neapolitan pizzeria, but then sort of modernizes it a bit,” said Wiener.

We ordered a Brussels sprout white pizza with pancetta. And it did not disappoint. The slice was smoky, crunchy and delicious.

Luzzo’s

213 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Michele Iuliano opened Luzzo’s in 2004 after moving from Italy. The restaurant’s oven is nearly 150 years old, but he says it’s the fresh dough that sets his pie apart.

The chef’s favorite pie to order is a traditional Napolitano pizza.

Joe’s Pizza

150 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003

No tour would be complete without a trip to Joe’s.

“It’s the definition of a New York slice,” said Wiener.

As for what to order, the choice is plain and simple.

“Everybody goes for the plain cheese slice,” says Sal Vitale, the manager and grandson of founder Joe Pozzuoli. “People that come in, they don’t even tell us the name of the slice. They just one slice.”