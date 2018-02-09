Former resident arrested in connection to Hamilton Heights fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man who lived in an upper Manhattan building where a raging fire displaced more than 100 residents last year has been arrested on charges of setting the blaze.

Jelani Parker, 34, was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles and faces several charges, including felony assault, arson and reckless endangerment, police said.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the 565 W. 144th St. in Hamilton Heights on Nov. 17. The top two floors of the 100-year-old, six-story brownstone were destroyed.

Witnesses at the time told fire officials that a resident who rarely comes out of his apartment had not been accounted for. At first, officials believed the resident may have died in the blaze.

Investigators determined that the fire was not an accident and the blaze was set on the top floor by one of the residents. That began their search for the missing tenant.

As Parker's neighbors scrambled onto the streets for safety, officials believe that was when the suspect made his escape after he allegedly started the fire.

According to police, Parker fled to Los Angeles and was taken into custody following a warrant issued for his arrest.

At the height of the fire, more than 250 firefighters responded to the fire. Flames displaced more than 100 residents and injured nine people, including seven firefighters, a police officer and a civilian.