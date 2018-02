Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A fire could be seen raging at a high-rise building in Hamilton Heights Friday evening.

Firefighters are on the scene at 3333 Broadway where smoke and flames poured from one of the windows.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is just 9 blocks from 565 W. 144th St. where a massive blaze displaced 100 residents last November. Jelani Parker, 34, was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on charges of setting the fire.