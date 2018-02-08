Woman, 64, beat with crowbar, tied with phone cord in Bronx robbery: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLERTON, the Bronx — A woman suffered a broken arm when a masked robber beat her with a crowbar and tied her up with a telephone cord in her Bronx home earlier this week, police said Thursday.

The victim, 64, arrived home Monday around 11 a.m. to find a man in her home, police said. The home is near Pelham Parkway and Laconia Avenue, which borders the Allerton and Pelham Gardens neighborhoods.

The man struck the woman with a crowbar, breaking her right arm and causing a laceration to her head, police said.

He then allegedly tied up her legs with a telephone cord. The robber initially attempted to tie up her arms, but was unable to move her broken arm behind her back, the NY Daily News reports.

The woman tells the newspaper she thinks she upset the man when she initially confronted him, and attempted to remove his mask.

The man fled through the home's kitchen window in an unknown direction, according to police.

He made off with $400 in cash, a cellphone and the woman's wedding band, police said, estimating the total value at around $1,000.

The robber is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a face mask, hooded sweat shirt, black jacket, backpack, blue jeans and tan boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).