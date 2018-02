Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How's your ride?

The $836 million emergency action plan for the MTA New York City Subway has been in place since the summer of 2017.

Maintenance and repair of tracks and signals have been increased. Additional crews are working night and day to address issues.

Riders have noticed a poster that appeared on some platforms in February about train delays.

MTA Spokespeople describe it as "unauthorized."

In an email to PIX11 News, the apparent creator of the poster said the work will speak for itself.