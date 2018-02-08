Trump administration prepares for 2nd shutdown

The Trump administration is preparing for the second federal government shutdown in as many months.

The Office of Management and Budget says it is currently preparing for a lapse in appropriations. Lawmakers are facing a midnight deadline to keep the government open.

But Sen. Rand Paul is holding up a vote on the Senate budget deal, accusing Republicans and Democrats of “spending us into oblivion.”

The pending deal must first pass the Senate, then the House and be signed into law to avoid a government shutdown. The deal appears to have the votes to pass, but rules of the Senate allow individual senators to hold up the process.

The administration is urging Congress to pass the plan and send it to the president’s desk without delay.