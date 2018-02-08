T-Mobile warns customers about scam targeting phone numbers to steal money

NEW YORK — T-Mobile is warning its customers about a new scam that targets phone numbers that allows them to gain access to your bank account.

T-Mobile claims this scam could also impact all cellphone carriers.

The scam works like this: Scammers obtain your phone number, pretend to be a consumer and transports the number to another phone.

The scam takes advantage of the fact that many bank accounts have password-recovery options tied to cellphone numbers. The numbers may also be connected to Facebook and Twitter accounts.

T-Mobile is sending out messages to their customers prompting them to add an extra layer of security to their account. The security feature forces any number porting request to be validated with a special passcode.

The company also recommends having strong passwords on all accounts and check to see if your bank offers alternatives to text-for-PIN authentication.

For more information on privacy and security, please refer to their online privacy resources.