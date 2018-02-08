Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11 anchors Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen talk all matters of the heart with actress and singer Tatyana Ali.

All grown up, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is now a wife and mother. She is making her debut in at New York Fashion Week in the annual American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event.

11 reasons to love Tatyana Ali: