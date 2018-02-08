PIX11 anchors Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen talk all matters of the heart with actress and singer Tatyana Ali.
All grown up, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is now a wife and mother. She is making her debut in at New York Fashion Week in the annual American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event.
11 reasons to love Tatyana Ali:
- She’s New York’s Very Own. She was born in Brooklyn and grew up on Long Island.
- She’s participated in New York Fashion Week’s annual American Heart Association "Go Red For Women® Red Dress Collection 2018" mega event. The show shines a light on heart disease and a women’s need to be heart health smart.
- She starred in one our favorite television sitcoms as “Ashley Banks” on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
- She’s an incredible singer.
- She warmed our hearts this past Christmas in Lifetime’s “Wrapped Up in Christmas.”
- She’s a mom.
- She’s a newlywed.
- She met her husband on an online dating site.
- She’s an advocate for youth and education.
- She’s actively involved in Black Girls Rock and the Step-Up Women’s Network.
- She proves you can grow up and make it showbiz, give back to the community, and inspire others.