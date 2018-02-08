Man arrested with more than $500,000 worth of marijuana, loaded shotgun: DA

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — A man accused of stashing more than half a million dollars worth of marijuana, along with other drug paraphernalia, a loaded shotgun and more in Nassau County has been arrested, officials said Thursday.

Micah Raskin, 49, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges including first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

More than 358 pounds of marijuana, hash oils containing concentrated doses of THC, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials were seized during a raid that day, according to the Office of the District Attorney Nassau County.

The marijuana is estimated to be worth more than $500,000, and the hash oils are estimated to be worth between $170,000 and $340,000, officials said.

A loaded shotgun, a Taser, paperwork documenting payments and prices for the drug products, a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover, a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, $140,000 in monetary funds and high-end artwork believed to be worth more than $100,000 were also found.

“With this seizure of more than 350 pounds of marijuana and huge quantities of hash oils, this alleged dealer’s time living the high life selling drugs is over,” DA Madeline Singas said.

Raskin allegedly received drug shipments on Long Island, and stored them in his Old Westbury home and a Garden City storage facility before selling the drugs to people elsewhere in New York, as well as Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Virginia. He charged $1,400 for a pound of marijuana, officials said.

He is believed to have been running the operation for several years.