Man sought in attempted purse snatching in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police are searching for the man who tried robbing a woman in a Queens apartment Monday night.

A woman, 39, was inside a residential building along 76th Street and 35th Avenue around 8 p.m. when a man followed her into the vestibule, police said.

The man then grabbed her from behind and displayed a knife as he tried to take her purse, said police.

According to authorities, the woman fought back as he tried to take her purse — pulling the man out of the building, screaming for help.

A passerby came to help her, and the man fled the scene empty-handed.

The victim was treated on scene for a laceration on her hand.

The attempted robbery is described to be in his 50s, 5 feet 8 inches, and 200 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).