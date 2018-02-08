Man passes out at McDonald’s drive-thru, does cartwheel during sobriety test: Florida police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA — A man in Florida was arrested for his third DUI in three years after police said he placed an order at a McDonald's, passed out in the drive-thru, then did a cartwheel during his sobriety test, CNN reported Thursday.

An officer's camera was rolling as police responded to a McDonald's in Cape Cod where Christopher Bidzinski, 30, reportedly passed out behind the wheel after ordering food.

Officers had just helped Bidzinski home from an incident the night before, and recognized him, CNN reports.

Police awoke Bidzinski and asked him to take a sobriety test

"Take me to jail. I beg of you. I deserve to go to jail," he replied. "Can I eat more French fries? I'm not going to f------ pass."

The officers asked him to do the sobriety test anyways, and he began to do a cartwheel, video shows.

Bidzinski then refused a breathalyzer and failed the test, police said , adding that they found a chilled unopened bottle of wine in his truck.

He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, for the third time in as many years.

Bidzinski was jailed on $20,000 bail.