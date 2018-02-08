List of school delays for NY, NJ and Connecticut for Thursday morning

NEW YORK — Dozens of schools have delayed openings Thursday, a day after snow, rain and freezing temperatures left behind icy conditions.

Several local schools, and Mercy College, were closed Wednesday as a storm passed over the tri-state area.

Leftover snow and rain ended from west to east Wednesday evening, but left behind icy conditions left behind Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several schools are opening late to give students extra time to make it to their campus.

Some leftover light snow and light rain ending from west to east going into the overnight. Icy conditions develop overnight into early Thursday with remaining standing water that will freeze as temperatures drop to well below freezing. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 8, 2018

