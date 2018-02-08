Lights out for Statue of Liberty Thursday night: National Park Service

NEW YORK — The lights will be turned off at the Statue of Liberty Thursday to accommodate work on the monument’s electrical system.

The National Park Service says the lights that illuminate the exterior of the statue will be temporarily turned off Thursday evening, but the lights on the statue’s torch, crown and pedestal will still be turned on.

The park service says the exterior lighting shutdown is necessary to complete work on Liberty Island’s electrical system. The work is being conducted at night to avoid daytime electrical outages that would affect visitors.