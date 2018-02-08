Former students from school near Ground Zero start to experience effects of toxic dust

LOWER MANHATTAN — Stuyvesant High School is just a few short blocks from Ground Zero— and now former students are starting to experience the deadly and debilitating effects of the toxic dust they were exposed too.

Several of them spoke out at an event across from the Stuyvesant Thursday afternoon to raise awareness for the World Trade Center Health Program.

Only 80,000 of the estimated 400,000 people who were in Lower Manhattan after 9/11 are taking advantage of the free healthcare.

Children who breathed in the ash and fumes saturating the air of Lower Manhattan after the terrorist attack on 9/11 show early signs of heart disease risk, according to a recent study. Researchers analyzed 123 children who came in direct contact with the “cloud” of toxic debris. They had elevated levels of artery-hardening fats in their blood compared to other children.

