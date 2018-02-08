Bronx grandma fights for heat for cold grandson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Deborah Rodriguez says dozens of families are cold inside her building on 162 Street in the Bronx.

“They don’t really tell us why there’s no heat. It’s been months with no explanation,” said Rodriguez. She says her grandson, 4-year-old Eliseo Rodriguez, is cold at night.

PIX11 News spoke to Rodriguez’s super and he promised to finish the work.

A spokesperson for the Housing Preservation and Development tells PIX11 news, they are checking in the problem. Councilmember Ritchie Torres from the Bronx says it’s outrageous.

“You are entitled to the same standard of living as any New Yorker in the city. I’m happy she reached out to Monica. It shows that tenants are their best advocates,” said Torres.

