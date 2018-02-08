Boy climbs into claw machine to get stuffed animal

TITUSVILLE, FL — Florida firefighters were called to make an unusual rescue Wednesday evening.

A little boy was out for dinner at a place with a claw machine, packed with toys, Titusville firefighters said. Mason wanted a toy so badly, he climbed into the claw machine to get one.

An off-duty lieutenant spotted Mason and went to help out. Additional firefighters “were able to get Mason out in short order with minimal damage to the game.”

He even got a stuffed animal, firefighters said.