2 correction officers after undercover video exposes security lapses at some NYC jails

NEW YORK — Two New York City Correction Officers were arrested Thursday as a new report from the Department of Investigation revealed serious security gaps at the Manhattan and Brooklyn Detention Centers.

Correction Officers Christian Mizell and Carl Noel were charged in a 6-count indictment alleging they were part of a ring smuggling marijuana into the Manhattan Detention Center.

They both entered not guilty pleas in court and are due back in front of a judge on February 28.

On Thursday, the Department of Investigation also released a report and surveillance video showing an undercover agent, posing as a Correction Officer, smuggling drugs and homemade weapons into the Brooklyn Detention Center.

The Department of Investigation made several security recommendations in their report for the Department of Correction, which the DOC agreed to implement.