15-year-old boy fatally shot in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Queens Thursday afternoon, police said.

He was shot in the hand and the abdomen, officials said. Officers found him conscious but unresponsive on Beech Channel Drive around 4 p.m.

Emergency services rushed him to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

No arrests have been made.

The teen’s name has not yet been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).