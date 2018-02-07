Storm cancels hundreds of flights at NYC airports

NEW YORK — Hundreds of flights at New York metro airports are canceled or delayed Wednesday due to inclement weather, officials said.

The icy mid-week snowstorm has sparked the cancellations of nearly 100 flights at Kennedy Airport and more than 100 flights at LaGuardia Airport.

Because of the weather, multiple airlines at JFK are waiving their fees for changing or cancelling flights, the airport said.

As of 9:15 a.m., flights into LaGuardia are experiencing an average of 1 hour delays because the snow and icy, according to FlightAware.

Travelers are urged to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before going to the airport.