Pregnant woman attacked, robbed in Bronx building

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are searching for the pair who violently robbed a pregnant woman inside a Bronx building earlier this month.

On Feb. 1 around 2:15 p.m., the 19-year-old victim was walking down a staircase to enter the lobby of the building along Saint Ann’s Avenue when she was knocked down by two women.

While the victim was on the ground, they repeatedly kicked her and removed her cellphone, police said. They fled to an unknown location.

The victim, who police said is pregnant, was taken to the hospital to be treated for bruising and swelling to her face and was later released.

Police released descriptions of the two women wanted in connection to the assault:

The first individual is about 30 years old, 5 feet 1 inch with black hair. She is known to the victim as “Tiffany” and was last seen wearing dark clothing brown boots and carrying a shoulder bag.

The second individual is described to be about 20 to 30 years old with black hair. She is not known to the victim and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a pink baseball cap.

** WARNING: Video footage contains graphic content**

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).