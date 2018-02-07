New York high school graduation rate edges past 80 percent

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s high school graduation rate edged above 80 percent in 2017, but black and Hispanic students graduated at much lower rates than white students.

State education officials say black, Hispanic and white students all made small gains in the four-year graduation rate, but a 20-point gap exists between white students and their minority peers.

Data released Wednesday shows the overall June graduation rate was 80.2 percent, up from 79.7 percent in 2016.

Students in poorer urban districts also continue to lag behind. While nearly 95 percent of students in more affluent districts graduated in four years, just 64 percent of students in districts like Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, and Yonkers did.

New York City posted a 71 percent graduation rate, up from 70 percent a year earlier.