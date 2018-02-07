MS-13 may be behind death of 20-year-old man gunned down in Queens

JAMAICA HILLS, Queens — Notorious gang MS-13 may be behind the death of a 20-year-old man gunned down in Queens, police said.

Oscar Antonio Blanco-Hernandez, a New Jersey resident, left his home in Elizabeth around 11:30 a.m Friday. Around 5:30 p.m., he texted his dad and let him know he would be home late. He was repeatedly shot one hour later.

Surveillance video shows Blanco-Hernandez on a residential street in Queens, police said. Two other men were walking on the street at the time.

“One slows and then the other one shoots him once in the head and then twice when he’s down,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. “The earmarks are there of a gang homicide.”

Blanco-Hernandez did not have any idea on him when he died, so it took police several days to identify him. His fingerprints were found in an FBI database because he’s originally from El Salvador. MS-13 has roots in El Salvador.

“We’re fighting to identify what the motive is. Apparently it’s gang related. I say that because we have evidence that links to another crime. That was a different gang. At this point, I don’t want to name that gang because it’s still under investigation,” Boyce said. “Do we still think this might still be MS-13? Yes, we do.”