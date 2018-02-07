Man’s credit scores take a nose dive — twice — over car leasing mishap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — For four months, Wilson Ruiz has been trying to get his good credit rating restored.

He said he's always paid his bills on time, including the payments on the 2014 Chevy Cruz he leased from Chevrolet of Jersey City. He financed the lease through GM Financial, a subsidiary of General Motors.

Ruiz turned in the car at the end of the lease in July 2017. He has the paperwork from the dealer to prove it. But he began receiving phone calls from GM Financial asking, “Where is the car?”

“I advised them the vehicle has been returned. Chevy of Jersey City has it. You shouldn’t be contacting me at this point," he told them.

Nevertheless, he said, the phone calls continued.

Even worse, in September, GM Financial notified the credit reporting agencies that Ruiz was 30 days late and had not returned the car. As a result, his credit scores plummeted.

“I went from a 702 credit score to a 602 on one report," he said. "The other, 690 to 590.”

Ruiz sent the credit agencies the paperwork showing he had returned the vehicle to the dealership on time. His good credit scores were restored. But not for long.

The following month, GM Financial reported Ruiz was 30 to 50 days late. Once again, his credit scores took a dive.

Ruiz then contacted Chevrolet of Jersey City.

The sales manager looked into the problem and discovered the dealership had not notified GM Financial when Ruiz turned in the car. The sales manager wrote an “at fault” letter, admitting it’s mistake, and sent it to GM Financial and Wilson Ruiz.

But when Ruiz later checked with GM Financial, they said they didn’t receive it, he said.

The letter was sent again and this time GM Financial got it.

But that was not the end of Ruiz’s struggle.

“I was told to give them time because it was under investigation,” he said.

After waiting for weeks, Ruiz contacted PIX11.

“The little guy needs a voice," he said. "The little guy needs an opportunity to speak.”

So we emailed GM Financial and that same day, Ruiz was contacted by the company. The reporting errors were finally corrected and Ruiz’s good credit scores have been restored.

