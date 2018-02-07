Man killed, firefighter injured in NJ house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — A man is dead after a fire erupted at a New Jersey home early Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around midnight at a single-family home along Brinkerhoff Street in Ridgefield Park. Firefighters responded within minutes, but were evacuated from the home due to heavy fire conditions, Ridgefield Park fire chief James VanDerTulip said.

Once they were able to go into the home, firefighters found a man in the bedroom on the second floor of the house, said the fire chief. He was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

No one else was home during the fire, neighbors tell PIX11 News the man lived alone.

One firefighter suffered a slip-and-fall injury and was taken to the hospital.

This is the town's first fire fatality dating back to the 1990s, fire chief VanDerTulip said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.