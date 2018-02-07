Macy’s launches line of clothing for Muslim women featuring hijabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nike introduced a hijab for female athletes last year. DKNY launched a dress collection for Muslim women a couple of years ago. Uniqlo, H&M and even some luxury brands started using women wearing hijabs in ad campaigns.

Now it's Macy's turn.

The department store introduced a new line created by a Muslim woman. She said it was difficult to find modest fashion, so she created her own.

Macy's is now the latest retailer reaching out and courting Muslim customers by welcoming the launch of Verona Collection. The brand was created by Lisa Vogle, a young Muslim woman who graduated from Macy's minority-and-women-owned business development program just last year.

Heba Jalloul, a modest fashion blogger and influencer with a reach of more than 170,000 followers on Instagram, said women like her have struggled to find more covered up clothing for years. Finally, however, she believes retailers are getting with the times and understanding the need for this very lucrative market.

"It definitely feels like a barrier has been broken. definitely. It feels like we're accepted. We've come a long way," said Jalloul.

Macy's has struggled financially and closed a number of its stores across the country recently. This new venture begins officially on Feb. 15 and the clothing from Verona Collection will be available for purchase on macys.com.