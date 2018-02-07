List of school closings, delays for NY, NJ and Connecticut for Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Dozens of schools are closed or opening with delays Wednesday as snow covers parts of the tri-state area.

In addition to school closures listed at the bottom of this page, Mercy College announced Wednesday all of its campuses are closed.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. for Sussex County in NJ and Orange County in New York.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through Wednesday Morning for New York City, Nassau County & western Suffolk County in Long Island, Northern & Central New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as the Hudson Valley.

Snow to begin around 8:00 a.m. and continue through the morning. The snow will change to rain fairly quickly over the NJ shore as well as Long Island. The transition to rain will occur by lunchtime over New York City and northeastern New Jersey.

The precipitation will stay on the form of snow and freezing rain for northwestern New Jersey as well as the Hudson Valley and Connecticut through mid-afternoon before changing to rain.

Total accumulations will be around 1 to 2 inches for the city, Long Island, and northeastern New Jersey, 2 to 6 inches for northwestern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut.

