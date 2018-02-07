Group sought in violent attempted robbery in Bronx subway station

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are searching for the group of males wanted n connection to a violent attempted robbery in a Bronx subway on Monday.

Around 2:25 p.m., a 17-year-old male got into a verbal dispute with a large group of males inside the Elder Avenue 6 train station in Soundview.

The victim tried running away from the group when one of the males took out a handgun, but the group caught up to him and assaulted him, said police.

According to authorities, the group tried taking the teen’s phone, but was unsuccessful — the teen was struck with a belt buckle in the face and body and was stabbed three times in his torso.

The group fled the station east on Elder Avenue.

The victim was taken treated for his injuries at a medical center.

The group is described to be males between ages 16 to 20 years old.

