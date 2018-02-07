Crash blocks all lanes on Mario Cuomo Bridge; injuries reported

NEW YORK — All lanes in both directions are blocked on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after a crash Wednesday morning, according to officials

A crash on the northbound side at milepost 15.8 on the bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee, has left all lanes blocked, officials reported at 9:45 a.m.

There are injuries as a result of the crash, according to officials.

LOWER HUDSON VALLEY: Injury accident: NB/SB on I-87 on TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE: All lanes blocked — NYSThruwayTRANSalert (@ThruwayTraffic) February 7, 2018

A storm rolling through the area left sheets of ice on the roadway, causing dangerously slick conditions, according to tweets.

Images on social media show white-out conditions.

Tappan Zee Bridge CLOSED! Bridge is a solid sheet of ice, Multiple accidents, crews responding SB in the NB lanes for access. EMS reporting 7 total injuries w/ 2 patients unconscious at this time.

Photo: Mechy Buxbaum pic.twitter.com/KJIhnyVQOY — Kempter's Fire Wire (@KempterFireWire) February 7, 2018