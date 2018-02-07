Crash blocks all lanes on Mario Cuomo Bridge; injuries reported

Photo Gallery
NEW YORK — All lanes in both directions are blocked on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after a crash Wednesday morning, according to officials
A crash on the northbound side at milepost 15.8 on the bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee, has left all lanes blocked, officials reported at 9:45 a.m.
There are injuries as a result of the crash, according to officials.
A storm rolling through the area left sheets of ice on the roadway, causing dangerously slick conditions, according to tweets.
Images on social media show white-out conditions.
41.071396 -73.893949