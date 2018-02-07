Brooklyn Tenant Association president of NYCHA creates song called, “No Heat, No Hot Water, No Rent”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Craig Coleman says he's been freezing inside his apartment at the Breukelen Houses, with no heat for days.

“Its outrageous. My neighbors and I are cold,” Coleman said.

Calvin Drumgo, the Breukelen Houses Tenant Association President, says he receives complaints every day from families about heat, garbage, and repairs.

“No one should have to suffer. So I wrote and performed a song,” Drumgo said.

Watch the music video here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=-qf3I1IdlNk

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson, “Staff has confirmed heat is working in the building and reached out to the resident to see if there were issues specific to his apartment. While he was unavailable today, we will continue to reach out to resolve any problems as soon as possible."

