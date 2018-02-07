All Mercy College campuses closed Wednesday because of snow, rain

NEW YORK — All Mercy College campuses will be closed Wednesday because snow and rain is forecast.

“Due to expected inclement weather conditions, all Mercy College Campuses will be closed today,” the campus tweeted Wednesday morning. “All classes, events and activities are cancelled.”

Mercy College has campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Yorktown Heights, Tarrytown, the Bronx and Herald Square in Manhattan.

Students and staff are advised to check their emails, Mercy’s website and the Mercy Weather Hotline at 914-674-7777 for more information.