Man, woman fatally stabbed during reported robbery at Brooklyn home

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — A man and a women were stabbed to death during a Wednesday night Brooklyn home invasion.

Police responded to calls of a robbery in progress at a Winthrop Street home. They found two unconscious people who’d suffered multiple stab wounds.

A 65-year-old man was in front of the home and a 59-year-old woman was inside.

No arrests have been made.

The victims’ names have not yet been released, but neighbors say the couple lived in the house with their daughter and granddaughter.

