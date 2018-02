PUTNAM COUNTY, N.Y. — A 2.2 magnitude earthquake shook the Hudson Valley Wednesday morning.

The quake hit at 6:14 a.m. at a depth of 3.8 miles in Putnam County, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The quake’s epicenter was in Crofts Corner, and located 7.7 miles from Jefferson Valley and 9 miles from Peekskill, the USGS reports.

The majority of people to report to the USGS that they felt it were located in Cold Spring.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.