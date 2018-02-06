Woman attacked with screwdriver, driver hit with umbrella in Bronx bus brawl: police

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection to a fight that happened aboard a moving BX29 bus on Jan. 23.

Police said the brawl occurred around 1 p.m. near Bruckner Expressway and Pelham Parkway. Two women had a dispute and one of them struck the other in the head with a screwdriver, according to police.

When the bus driver then pulled over and opened the bus door, a man pulled the injured woman off the bus by her hair, kicked her in the head and got back on the bus, according to police. The man told the bus driver to drive away, but police said the driver refused. The man hit the driver on the side of the head with an umbrella and the duo fled the bus, according to police.

Officials said the female victim, 24, and the male bus driver, 56, were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The woman involved in the attack was last seen wearing a blue and white baseball cap, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, a black and white striped shirt and gray sweatpants.

The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, a white hooded sweater and dark colored jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).