NYCHA grilled on failing system leaving 80% of tenants without heat, hot water this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The majority — 80 percent — of NYCHA residents have gone without heat and hot water this winter.

Now, City Council members will ask NYCHA officials why, and what what is being done, during a hearing Tuesday.

Some 80 percent of NYCHA residents have gone without heat or hot water this winter, the NY Daily News reports.

That means NYCHA failed about 320,000 residents, City Councilwoman and former senior advisor for NYCHA Alicka Samuel said.

“Eighty percent is absolutely ridiculous. And so today, NYCHA needs to explain what happened,” she said of the hearing.

Council members said the hearing will “conduct an in-depth examination of the management and control systems in place at NYCHA that are responsible for the chronic failure of heat and hot water systems,” as well as “explore the role the de Blasio Administration plays in NYCHA’s operations.”

Last week Mayor Bill de Blasio announced $200 million will be invested in boiler replacements, modernizing hot water systems and upgrading heat controls at some of the housing developments with chronic heating system breakdowns while urging state and federal officials to step in with more funding as well.

About 45,000 residents will benefit from repairs that will take place until the year 2022.

After the announcement, Bronx borough president Ruben Diaz Jr. said families needed the money now, and questioned the length of the procurement process.

Dan Barber, the head of the council of all tenant associations of NYCHA buildings citywide, also said he wants to know what happens to all the other hundreds of buildings not on this list.

Watch the hearing here: